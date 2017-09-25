Longtime Bills stadium worker quits job and walks out after players' anthem protest

Following President Donald Trump's comments regarding anthem protesters last week, Sunday was a big day for protests across the NFL. It's clear that not everyone was happy about it, though maybe no one was more irked by the protests than Erich Nikischer.

Nikischer is a stadium worker for the Bills, or at least he was until this weekend. On Sunday, he quit his job of nearly 30 years after several Buffalo players knelt during the national anthem prior to the game against the Broncos at New Era Field.

"I waited until the National Anthem ended, I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out," Nikischer said, via WGRZ.

Man quits stadium job after Bills protest https://t.co/IQ1mb3CiEu pic.twitter.com/Ued7KBIvU2 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) September 25, 2017

Now, to be fair, taking off your shirt, throwing your gear on the ground and walking away from the game in anger seems like a pretty typical Sunday for Bills fans. But Nikischer was particularly angered by the protests, and he went on to explain why.

"During the National Anthem…the song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it's just something I feel you shouldn't disrespect that way," Nikischer said. "I believe people have the right to protest; I just don't believe that's the proper venue for it."

Several Bills players took a knee during Sunday's game at New Era Field. USATSI

Not only was he so incensed by the display that he was willing to quit a job that he's held for decades, he further voiced his displeasure by vowing to "never step foot in the that place again" and boycotting the NFL completely "until this ends."

While he may have had the strongest reaction to the protests, Nikischer wasn't alone in being bothered by the protests. Bills legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly spoke out against LeSean McCoy and other Bills players who took a knee during the anthem on Sunday, saying he "lost a lot of respect" for them.