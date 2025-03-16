Cooper Rush has been a backup quarterback for Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys for eight seasons (2017-24), and now his watch has ended.

Rush is signing a two-year contract worth up to $12.2 million, including $4.2 million guaranteed, to join the Baltimore Ravens and back up two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on Sunday, per ESPN. Equity Sports, Rush's agency, confirmed the deal.

Why would Rush finally walk away from Dallas after all the years? One reason could be the way he was perhaps disrespected by the Cowboys at the end of the 2024 season. After he started every game for Dallas following Prescott's season-ending hamstring tear in Week 9 at the Atlanta Falcons, the team started Trey Lance in Week 18, which oh so coincidentally prevented him from hitting his full play time incentive clause in his contract. Rush missed out on an additional $250,000 as a result of the decision.

The Cowboys went 4-4 in Rush's eight starts from Weeks 10-17, and he completed 61.3% of his passes while averaging 209.6 passing yards per game. Rush's 11-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio from Weeks 10-17 was tied for 17th in the league with 2024 MVP winner Josh Allen, but his passer rating in that stretch was just 86.6, 25th among the league's 32 qualified quarterbacks in this span.

After rotating between Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson as backups to Jackson in years past, Baltimore now has a backup with recent starting experience. Prescott and journeyman Will Grier are now the only quarterback on the Cowboys' roster after Rush's departure and with Lance remaining a free agent. This now increases the odds Dallas uses one of its 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback to develop behind and to back up Prescott, who will be 32 years old at the start of the 2025 season.