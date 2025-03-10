The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2024, ranking dead last in passing yards per game allowed (257.4) and takeaways (nine). That's why they are signing longtime Dallas Cowboys nickel corner Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal, per Fox Sports.

Lewis, an eight-year vet, is one of the NFL's most versatile defensive backs. He's mainly a nickel but thrived at outside corner when injuries to All-Pros DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs pressed him into duty at that spot. His football IQ also makes him a strong blitzer and instinctual against the run.

Lewis turns 30 years old just before the 2025 season begins (Aug. 31) but still has plenty in the tank entering his ninth season. He's also feisty trash talker who loves mixing it up against both the run and the pass.

For a Jaguars squad that is bringing in a new coaching staff under Liam Coen in 2025, Lewis is also a locker room leader. He won the Dallas chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association's Good Guy award in 2025.