Released by the Miami Dolphins early this offseason after 10 seasons with the team, longtime safety Reshad Jones isn't likely to suit up for an 11th year in the NFL, whether in 2020 or beyond. That's according to the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad, who reported Monday that the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler has yet to undergo a needed neck surgery because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited to four games in 2019 because of chest and ankle injuries, Jones entered his most recent season coming off multiple shoulder surgeries and now requires a neck operation, which has been put on hold while hospitals counter the pandemic. Because of that, Jones told Schad, he's not planning to play this season and isn't certain he'll play again.

"I don't have any regrets about my 10-year career, saying I should have done this or should have done that," Jones said. "If I play again is still in the air, but you know I feel like I got in and did everything I needed to do."

Before Jones' stretch of injuries, the former fifth-round draft pick was arguably one of the Dolphins' best players for the better part of his decade-long career. A two-time Pro Bowler, he logged more career tackles than all but one Dolphin -- linebacker Zach Thomas -- in team history and scored more defensive touchdowns than all but Jason Taylor. Jones also had four different seasons with at least three interceptions and three with more than 100 tackles.

"I think I had an amazing run," he told Schad. "I had a great career. Really, I think I had Hall of Fame numbers. You go look at me, Troy Polamalu, Brian Dawkins ... I really had Hall of Fame numbers, just wasn't on a Hall of Fame team. We just couldn't put the games together. But I had an amazing career."

If Jones doesn't return following the 2020 season, he intends to enter the real estate and sports agency industry, per Schad, as well as explore other business opportunities, including an apparent gourmet ice cream venture with retired Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.