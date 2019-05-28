Longtime Eagles QB Donovan McNabb says he'd trade his NFL career for one in the NBA

Donovan McNabb has been in the news a lot lately considering the former NFL quarterback officially retired more than five years ago.

The longtime Philadelphia Eagles star incited debate -- and pushback from some current Eagles -- in April when he suggested his old team should consider drafting a new quarterback if Carson Wentz doesn't make an NFC Championship by 2020. Then, at the start of Memorial Day weekend, he said he "absolutely" should be in the Hall of Fame, pointing out that he has better career statistics than Dallas Cowboys great and Hall o Fame Cowboys QB Troy Aikman.

Now, with apparently more time on his hands, McNabb has delivered his biggest revelation to date: If he had the choice, he'd trade his 13-year NFL career for one in the NBA.

That's right. Days after campaigning for a spot in Canton, the six-time Pro Bowler told TMZ Sports he would've easily swapped his cleats for sneakers if it meant enjoying an NBA career as, if not more, successful as his tenure in pro football.

"Basketball," he said, without hesitation, when asked to choose. "Listen, I grew up watching Michael Jordan ... It's the great platform of playing with other great athletes. At the end of the day, it's about playing team ball, moving that ball around, what we're seeing from Golden State."

While McNabb arguably remains the best QB in Eagles history and among the best of his time, his passion for hoops is not without precedent. Before being drafted No. 2 overall in 1999, he spent two seasons playing for Syracuse's men's basketball team. As OrangeHoops.org notes, McNabb walked on under longtime Orange coach Jim Boeheim after the football season and served as a reserve guard beginning in in 1995, and was on the Syracuse team that was the runner up to Kentucky in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.