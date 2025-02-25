After 21 seasons and almost 250 career games, Jason Peters is calling it an NFL career, as Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The 43-year-old Peters will stick around in a different capacity, however, as he's joining the Seahawks' front office as a veteran mentor, the team announced Tuesday.

Peters spent the last two seasons with Seattle, appearing in eight games as an injury replacement in 2023, then rejoining the Seahawks via the practice squad last October. He leaves the playing field with 248 career game appearances, having suited up for five different teams across a nine-time Pro Bowl career. Widely regarded as one of the top left tackles of his time, he also won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Peters OT

Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, Peters was a converted tight end when he began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. He spent his first five seasons in Buffalo, logging two All-Pro nods while rotating between right and left tackle opportunities, before the Eagles acquired him via trade in 2009.

Peters then emerged as one of the game's premier blockers during a 12-year run in Philadelphia, during which he protected everyone from Donovan McNabb to Michael Vick to Carson Wentz to Nick Foles. A torn ACL and MCL wiped out half his 2017 campaign, when the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, but he left Philadelphia in 2021 widely considered one of the best to ever represent the city.

"The guy is just a freak of all freaks," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Tuesday. "You felt every Sunday going into a game you had no worries. ... In my mind, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Peters finished his on-field career with three years split between the Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.