Longtime NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander retires following Bills' playoff loss to Texans

Lorenzo Alexander didn't delay announcing his retirement from the NFL following the Bills' overtime loss to the Texans in Saturday's AFC wild-card round showdown.

Alexander, a 15-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, announced his retirement inside the visitor's locker room mere moments after Buffalo's 2019 season came to a close. While citing family as the main reason for his decision, Alexander said that, outside of not being able to win a Super Bowl, he accomplished everything he set out to do in the NFL.

"I could continue to play on and on and on," Alexander said, via NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, "but that deters me being able to be there for my kids, obviously emotionally, spiritually, and then physically, because the more I play, the more injuries that I will succumb to eventually just because of age and wear and tear. I really want to be an active dad, hanging out with them, playing with them, taking them on trips. I don't wanna be a guy that's old and can't do too much because I played too long. So I'm happy about walking away. I'm at peace with it because I'm choosing my kids and my family and my wife versus not choosing football."

A former undrafted rookie, Alexander broke into the NFL with the Panthers in 2005. After spending his rookie season on Carolina's practice squad, Alexander had a brief stay on the Ravens' practice squad in 2006 before signing with the Redskins later that season. Alexander made his NFL regular season debut in 2007, appearing in 13 games for the Redskins while also earning his first career start.

In 2012, Alexander earned his first Pro Bowl selection while helping Washington capture the NFC East division title. He spent the next two seasons in Arizona and an additional year in Oakland before coming to Buffalo in 2016. Alexander quickly made an impact with the Bills, earning Pro Bowl honors during his first season in Buffalo while helping lead the Bills to their first postseason appearance in 18 years in 2017. This past season, Alexander -- an ironman of sorts after playing in all 16 games in 10 of his final 11 NFL seasons -- presided over a Bills' defense that finished second in the NFL in scoring during the regular season.

Lorenzo Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler and captain of the Bills' defense, hopes to remain a fixture within the Bills' organization in retirement. USA Today

Buffalo clinched its second playoff appearance in three years after defeating the favored Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 15. Speaking with CBS Sports after Buffalo's 17-10 win, Alexander said that defense would likely determine who comes out of the AFC this postseason.

"That's what it always comes down to, especially late in the year," said Alexander, who appeared in the playoffs four times during his career. "The weather outside gets bad, people have to run the ball and defense has to step up, especially when you're playing these prolific offenses, you have to be able to take the ball away, and that's something that we haven't really done until today on a consistent level, getting three, four turnovers. So if we can continue on that trajectory and continue to get better as far as the takeaway side of things, I think we have a chance at making a big time run."

The Bills certainly had their chances on Saturday, jumping out to a 16-0 lead over the favored Texans. And while they certainly played well enough to win, Buffalo's defense was unable to contain Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson when it mattered most, as Watson led Houston on three second-half scoring drives along with the game-winning drive in overtime.

Despite Saturday's outcome, Alexander said that he's leaving the game with no regrets. He also retires with 467 career tackles, 33 sacks, 31 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, and teammates that he says he will call family for "the rest of my life." Alexander also said that he will remain a part of the Buffalo community and that he hopes to continue to have a role within the Bills' organization.

"It's been a great ride," he said, via Heather Prusak of WGRZ-TV. "No regrets. I loved every minute of it."