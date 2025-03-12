The Baltimore Ravens have lost a significant part of their defense, and the owner of one of the most memorable big-man interceptions of all time, as defensive tackle Michael Pierce announced his retirement Wednesday following a nine-year NFL career.

"After nine seasons, after much prayer, talking to my family, just going through the grind, man, and just being satisfied where I am, looking forward to doing other things in life, I just decided to call it a career," Pierce said on the Sports Spectrum podcast. "So it's been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, nine years. I've had so many people help me along the way."

Pierce, 32, got picked up by the Ravens after going undrafted in 2016. He made the team's 53-man roster and played in each of Baltimore's 16 games as a rookie. Pierce cracked the Ravens' starting lineup the following season.

Pierce signed with the Vikings during the 2020 offseason, but opted not to play that year due to complications from COVID-19. He played for Minnesota the following season before he signed a three-year deal to return to Baltimore in 2022. He started in each of Baltimore's 17 regular-season games in 2023 while helping the Ravens reach the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2012.

The final game of Pierce's game was a memorable one, as he became the heaviest player since at least 2000 to intercept a pass in an NFL regular-season game. Pierce's interception during Baltimore's Week 18 win over the Browns was the first and only pick of his career.

Pierce retires with 236 career tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and over $27 million in career earnings.