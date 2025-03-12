The Baltimore Ravens have lost a significant part of their defense, and the owner of one of the most memorable big-man interceptions of all time, as defensive tackle Michael Pierce announced his retirement Wednesday following a nine-year NFL career.
"After nine seasons, after much prayer, talking to my family, just going through the grind, man, and just being satisfied where I am, looking forward to doing other things in life, I just decided to call it a career," Pierce said on the Sports Spectrum podcast. "So it's been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, nine years. I've had so many people help me along the way."
Pierce, 32, got picked up by the Ravens after going undrafted in 2016. He made the team's 53-man roster and played in each of Baltimore's 16 games as a rookie. Pierce cracked the Ravens' starting lineup the following season.
Pierce signed with the Vikings during the 2020 offseason, but opted not to play that year due to complications from COVID-19. He played for Minnesota the following season before he signed a three-year deal to return to Baltimore in 2022. He started in each of Baltimore's 17 regular-season games in 2023 while helping the Ravens reach the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2012.
The final game of Pierce's game was a memorable one, as he became the heaviest player since at least 2000 to intercept a pass in an NFL regular-season game. Pierce's interception during Baltimore's Week 18 win over the Browns was the first and only pick of his career.
DT Michael Pierce is retiring after 9 years in the NFL.— NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2025
He gave us one of the greatest big men INTs of all-time. pic.twitter.com/jRJUJXmw8q
Pierce retires with 236 career tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and over $27 million in career earnings.