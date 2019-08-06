Longtime Redskins tight end Niles Paul retires after eight years in NFL

Paul spent the majority of his career with the Washington Redskins

Niles Paul, a veteran NFL tight end, announced his retirement on Tuesday. 

As they say, ‘All good things come to an end.’ After 8 years in the NFL, I decided that it’s time to hang up the cleats. Even though it didn’t work out, I was humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be brought into my ninth training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. I was quickly reminded how taxing this game can be after only spending a week in camp. Now it's time to start listening to my body. There is no doubt in my mind that I’m still able to compete and make a 53 man roster somewhere but I’m not sure my body can handle it anymore. This is not what I envisioned my career in the NFL would be. Who would’ve guessed that I’d be playing tight end and even start some games at fullback in the National Football League. All in all, I wouldn’t change a thing. The only thing that really mattered to me was how my peers respected the way I played the game every time I took the field. Having my teammates select me as the 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner was one of the biggest highlights of my career. I want to thank all of my teammates and the coaches that helped me along the way from Omaha North High School to the University of Nebraska and ultimately to the NFL. Thank you to the Washington Redskins for drafting me and giving a kid from the north side of Omaha, Nebraska the opportunity that he could only dream of. I would also like to thank the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers. Lastly, I would like to thank my agents Jon Perzley and Brian Mackler with Sportstar for always having my back and putting me first. It’s been a great ride that has allowed me to have an impact in the community and do things that I never thought would be possible. Although my NFL journey has come to an end, life must go on. I am looking forward to what the future has in store for me.

Paul, who spent the majority of his career with the Washington Redskins, spent time with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this summer. 

Following a solid career at the University of Nebraska, Paul was selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. His best season took place in 2014, when he caught 39 of 52 targets for 507 yards and a score while averaging 13.0 yards per reception. 

A versatile player who also saw time at fullback, receiver and as a kickoff returner, the 6-foot-1, 242-pound Paul amassed 1,776 all-purpose yards during his career. 

Paul's final active NFL season took place in Jacksonville, where he caught 10 of 13 targets for 98 yards in six regular season games. In all, Paul appeared in 88 regular season games that included 27 career starts. He appeared in one postseason game: Washington's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. 

Paul finishes his career with 78 receptions for 954 yards and two touchdowns. 

