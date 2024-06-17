Cameron Heyward in colors other than black and gold? The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle said it's a possibility after this season.

Hayward is entering the final year of the four-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2020 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He was not present during some of the offseason work as he seeks an extension. The two sides haven't reached an agreement on a new deal yet, leaving the veteran's future with the franchise unknown.

The former first-round pick is scheduled to make $16 million this year, per Spotrac.

"I have talked to my wife, and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else," Heyward said, via The Athletic. "If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it."

Heyward even mentioned where he could be looking to move, saying the Browns are a possible landing spot, if he does end up leaving Steel City.

"I still have family in Cleveland ... my wife is from Cleveland. We will see. I am not trying to think about all that right now," Heyward said.

After some negative reactions from Steelers fans, Heyward posted on social media to clarify his comments.

"The goal is to be a Steeler for the rest of my career…… anyways on a more important front happy Father's Day yall," he said.

Sunday's comments were in line with what he said last week, when he noted that he wants to be a player who sticks with one team his entire career.

"There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys," Heyward said. "I want to be one of those one-helmet guys. There's a hunger and a desire there, but that doesn't mean just hanging it up and calling it a career. To me, I have more bullets to fire and I'm excited to do that."

The 35-year-old dealt with injuries last season which impacted his play. He suffered a groin injury during training camp, then aggravated the injury in Week 1 and required surgery. The veteran missed six games and, following his return, the injury clearly affected him on the field.

Heyward had just two sacks, his worst showing since 2013, and his 11 games played last season were the second fewest of his career. Despite the recent shortcomings, retirement is not something Heyward is considering.

"I don't even know which way to even lean," Heyward said. "We will see what happens. But I can assure you this: I will be playing in 2025, I will tell you that."

Heyward joined the Steelers as the No. 31 overall pick in 2011, and has six Pro Bowl nods, three first-team All-Pro honors and was last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year.