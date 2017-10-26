LOOK: 11 of the Ravens' key players are questionable for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Miami Dolphins won't have their starting quarterback, Jay Cutler, when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, but even still, the Dolphins will enter the game as the healthier of the two teams. That's because the Ravens are facing the possibility of being without more than 10 of their most important players.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released their injury report. It's longer than Arya Stark's list.

The Ravens’ injury report is longer than Arya’s list. pic.twitter.com/HYHjbjYA95 — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) October 25, 2017

So to be clear, the following players are questionable:

According to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, Perriman practiced fully on Wednesday, which bodes well for his chances to play. But if he can't go, the Ravens' top receiver on Thursday night might be ... Chris Moore. Zrebiec also reported that Suggs, Onwuasor, Smith, Weddle, Jefferson, and Levine Sr. are all expected to play. So, there's a good chance that over half of that list above will take the field on Thursday night.

Still, the Ravens' injury luck has been brutal this season.

Us looking at other NFL teams pic.twitter.com/52HiX2aJ5u — CarlosCorreaSZN (@simplyas10_) October 25, 2017

At 3-4, the Ravens are already two games back of the Steelers in the AFC North. So, they can't afford to drop a winnable game at home against a team down its starting quarterback.