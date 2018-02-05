LOOK: 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles get their very own WWE championship title

The Lombardi Trophy isn't the only prize that's been dedicated to the Philadelphia Eagles after Sunday's Super Bowl LII upset.

WWE COO Triple H couldn't help but quote Eagles tight end Zach Ertz by calling Philadelphia "world champions" a day after the Birds rewrote their history by beating the New England Patriots. And in doing so, he shared a new WWE title, this one customized just for the Super Bowl LII champions, complete with shiny Eagles logos:

WWE created a customized title belt for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. WWE

WWE has a history of creating custom belts for champions across other sports, gifting the Patriots for their 2016 Super Bowl title, the Pittsburgh Penguins for their 2016-17 Stanley Cup championship and the Houston Astros for their historic World Series win in 2017.

Now, it's the Eagles' turn to be Heavyweight Champions of the world.