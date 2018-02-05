LOOK: 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles get their very own WWE championship title

Triple H has a gift for Philadelphia, and it's a gloriously customized accessory for champions

The Lombardi Trophy isn't the only prize that's been dedicated to the Philadelphia Eagles after Sunday's Super Bowl LII upset.

WWE COO Triple H couldn't help but quote Eagles tight end Zach Ertz by calling Philadelphia "world champions" a day after the Birds rewrote their history by beating the New England Patriots. And in doing so, he shared a new WWE title, this one customized just for the Super Bowl LII champions, complete with shiny Eagles logos:

eagles-title-01312018gd-0071.jpg
WWE created a customized title belt for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. WWE

WWE has a history of creating custom belts for champions across other sports, gifting the Patriots for their 2016 Super Bowl title, the Pittsburgh Penguins for their 2016-17 Stanley Cup championship and the Houston Astros for their historic World Series win in 2017.

Now, it's the Eagles' turn to be Heavyweight Champions of the world.

