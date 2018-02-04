LOOK: 2018 Super Bowl concession prices are outrageous, like a $35 fake mason jar

MINNEAPOLIS -- Going to an NFL game is always a pricey operation, and when it comes to visiting the Super Bowl, you better expect to drop some serious coin. Super Bowl LII is no exception, and after taking a tour of the offerings at U.S. Bank Stadium, I can promise you'll want to withdraw some cash before shopping.

Most notable to me were the custom $35 mason jars that were filled with speciality cocktails.

You better believe your house is gonna be divided if your spouse finds out you spent $35 on a liquor drink at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/R2qvt9L2ig — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

A cool $19 will get you a pile of bacon-covered cheese curds. And potentially a heart attack, thanks to the 1,900 calories that come along with the meal.

Speciality cheese curds. $19 and 1900 (!) calories at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wTvAWJ0BaE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

Want to scale it back to something simple like beef nachos? $16, please.

Beef nachos are gonna run you $16 at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LsofYsl6D4 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

Some of the mason jars aren't quite as expensive -- you can also get one for $30 if you fill it with just a regular cocktail.

The speciality $30 mason jar is made out of plastic... pic.twitter.com/RnMmvKPfRe — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

This might explain why some fans in the game are trying to bring their own drinks.

Eagles fan just got caught going through security with a bag of wine in her bra. Go Birds. — Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) February 4, 2018

The best investment? For $23 you can get an entire chicken. Or for $22 you can get a pound of lamb.

A WHOLE CHICKEN. Just $23. Pound of lamb at $22. Steal imo. pic.twitter.com/ASRPaolMeL — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

The worst? $18 for what amounts to Taco Bell.

Smh $18 for a walking taco. Better have bourbon in it. pic.twitter.com/hlk9pqucAf — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

There's even a Justin Timberlake drink you can buy to sip on while you watch Justin Timberlake perform at halftime.

Don’t think I’ve ever seen a drink for the halftime performer #JustinTimberlake #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/dLveT6SdfD — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) February 4, 2018

There's even some STRING CHEESE available for a whopping $4. Have fun paying four bucks for string cheese.

Unsurprisingly, there aren't many good values. The Super Bowl is American excess at its finest, and the food clearly reflects that as well.