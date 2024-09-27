Apparently, Brandon Aiyuk's $120 million extension isn't enough to keep him happy. The 49ers wide receiver, who has woefully underperformed through the season's first three weeks, let his emotions get the best of him during Friday's practice.

Aiyuk apparently got upset after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told him to switch to black shorts, according to Sports Illustrated. Aiyuk eventually did after talking with Shanahan, but as you can see, he did so reluctantly.

Friday's odd sequence comes after Aiyuk admittedly made things tougher than they needed to be in regards to his contract saga that took months to resolve. The two sides ultimately came together on an extension, but it came after Aiyuk made things ugly by openly flirting with the prospect of playing for other teams.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 20 REC 11 REC YDs 119 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

In fact, it took the threat of Aiyuk being traded before he finally put pen to paper on his extension. While he didn't trade Aiyuk, it's safe to wonder whether 49ers general manager John Lynch wishes he had now, given Aiyuk's lack production during the season's first month as well as his actions during Friday's practice.