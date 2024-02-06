When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field for Super Bowl LVIII, NFL fans will have an opportunity to enjoy the game with an alternate broadcast. Nickelodeon will be providing an alternate broadcast that will feature the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants helping out with the coverage.

As a result, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ended up giving his best SpongeBob SquarePants impression during Monday's Media Day.

Like many NFL players, Purdy grew up with SpongeBob and likely watched a few episodes throughout his childhood. It was hilarious to see Purdy immediately not miss a beat and give his impression of the iconic cartoon character.

In honor of the cartoon's 25th anniversary, the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants will be helping to highlight Nickelodeon's coverage of the Super Bowl. SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will be on the broadcast with CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle for all of the action.

Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will also serve as the sideline reporter for the contest. In addition, SpongeBob will perform the iconic song "Sweet Victory" before Super Bowl LVIII gets underway.