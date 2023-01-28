One brave San Francisco 49ers fan chose to poke the bear prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Friday, a 49ers shirt mysteriously appeared on the famous Rocky statue in Philadelphia. That stunt will only increase the level of animosity that San Francisco will face on Sunday when the team runs out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field.

This is far from the first time the Rocky statue has been a target of pregame hijinx for opposing fans. Unfortunately for the 49ers, it works out for the home team far more often than it does the visitor.

In the past, the Rocky statue has donned Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and New York Giants apparel. The Eagles came out victorious in each one of those games, and they're hoping for a similar result this time around.

Much like Rocky himself, the 49ers may have to absorb some punches while on the road against the NFC's No. 1 seed. The Eagles just smacked the New York Giants, 38-7, in the divisional round and will be the biggest test rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has faced in the infancy of his NFL career.

The 49ers and Eagles will kick off from Philadelphia at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with the game airing on Fox.