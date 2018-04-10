LOOK: Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama a Packers hat and football on visit to India

Aaron Rodgers is in India for charity work, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have time for a little photo op. The Green Bay Packers star posed for a picture with the Dalai Lama, who looked more than a little thrilled to be meeting Rodgers himself. Gripping a football and wearing a Packers hat, the Dalai Lama had the photo shared on his Instagram.

Rodgers also looks like he's having a good old time. The pair met in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick are in India doing work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which provides hearing aids to people that otherwise wouldn't have access.

Rodgers is continuing to recover from a broken collarbone that derailed the Packers' 2017 season. One of the best quarterbacks in the league has been looking to make a difference on and off the field. In a profile with ESPN's Mina Kimes, Rodgers spoke of how important religion and spirituality is to him, which undoubtedly only made this experience more exciting for him.

Rodgers is reportedly fully healthy as the Packers gear up for OTAs, with coach Mike McCarthy saying "everything looks good."