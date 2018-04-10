LOOK: Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama a Packers hat and football on visit to India
Rodgers, who is traveling with girlfriend Danica Patrick, looked pretty thrilled to get a picture with the Tibetan leader
Aaron Rodgers is in India for charity work, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have time for a little photo op. The Green Bay Packers star posed for a picture with the Dalai Lama, who looked more than a little thrilled to be meeting Rodgers himself. Gripping a football and wearing a Packers hat, the Dalai Lama had the photo shared on his Instagram.
Rodgers also looks like he's having a good old time. The pair met in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick are in India doing work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which provides hearing aids to people that otherwise wouldn't have access.
Rodgers is continuing to recover from a broken collarbone that derailed the Packers' 2017 season. One of the best quarterbacks in the league has been looking to make a difference on and off the field. In a profile with ESPN's Mina Kimes, Rodgers spoke of how important religion and spirituality is to him, which undoubtedly only made this experience more exciting for him.
Rodgers is reportedly fully healthy as the Packers gear up for OTAs, with coach Mike McCarthy saying "everything looks good."
-
McCoy offers big money to Incognito
LeSean McCoy is trying his best to keep Richie Incognito from retiring
-
Rosen wants to be best NFL QB ever
Rosen, who will be one of the first quarterbacks drafted, doesn't lack for confidence
-
Podcast: Bengals should help Dalton
Will Brinson and John Breech break down why drafting Dalton's replacement could be the worst-case...
-
Richie Incognito says he's retiring
The Bills' offensive lineman has been named to three straight Pro Bowls
-
Psychic to Mayfield: Cardinals in future
Mayfield also was told a lot of things everybody knows about him at the combine
-
Pats: No issues with Brady's contract
As it stands, the 40-year-old defending MVP is paid like a mid-tier NFL quarterback