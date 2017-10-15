LOOK: Aaron Rodgers shows up at Mall of America, holds random scavenger hunt

If you've ever wanted to score free tickets to an NFL game, it seems that all you really need to do is follow Aaron Rodgers on Instagram.

The quarterback has been using the social media site to give away free tickets to every game that the Packers have played in this entire season, and this week, he added a twist: He turned his giveaway into a scavenger hunt that involved Jordy Nelson.

With the Packers set to play in the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, Nelson, Rodgers and Randall Cobb decided to hit up the Mall of America the night before the game. During their trip to the mall, Rodgers posted a picture to Instagram that explained the rules to his giveaway: Hunt down Nelson at the mall, take a picture with him and win four tickets to the game.

Get a picture with Jordy and get 4 tix. #rodgerstickethunt A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

As you can imagine, the people of Minneapolis got pretty excited once they realized the Packers' teammates were at their local mall.

aaron rodgers randall cobb and jordy nelson are at mall of america imma cryyyyyyyy — 60 🧀 🏈 | taylor (@AARONR0DGERS) October 15, 2017

Just saw Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson at the Mall of America, THIS IS NOT A DRILL — omar (@_ostacks) October 15, 2017

When you're eating orange chicken & Aaron Rodgers walks by so you have to explain to an old lady who Aaron Rodgers is. Mall of America fun! — tyler anne (@tyanvo) October 15, 2017

Actually, let's be clear here, not everyone was excited to see Rodgers. After all, he does play for the Packers, which just happens to be one of the most hated teams in Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers went to the Mall of America today and now it's contaminated and I can never shop there again. @AaronRodgers12 is a ruiner. — Tina Range (@TinaRange) October 15, 2017

Anyway, back to the ticket scavenger hunt.

To get the tickets, someone had to track down Nelson and take a picture with him, and that's exactly what one woman did. The most impressive part is that she did it while basically playing putt-putt in the dark.

If we've learned one thing from all of this, it's that glow-in-the-dark putt-putt is clearly the best thing to do on a Saturday night if you want to win tickets in a random scavenger hunt that's being run by Aaron Rodgers.