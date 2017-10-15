LOOK: Aaron Rodgers shows up at Mall of America, holds random scavenger hunt

Aaron Rodgers hooked up some fans who found him and Jordy Nelson at Mall of America

If you've ever wanted to score free tickets to an NFL game, it seems that all you really need to do is follow Aaron Rodgers on Instagram. 

The quarterback has been using the social media site to give away free tickets to every game that the Packers have played in this entire season, and this week, he added a twist: He turned his giveaway into a scavenger hunt that involved Jordy Nelson

With the Packers set to play in the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, Nelson, Rodgers and Randall Cobb decided to hit up the Mall of America the night before the game. During their trip to the mall, Rodgers posted a picture to Instagram that explained the rules to his giveaway: Hunt down Nelson at the mall, take a picture with him and win four tickets to the game. 

Get a picture with Jordy and get 4 tix. #rodgerstickethunt

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on

As you can imagine, the people of Minneapolis got pretty excited once they realized the Packers' teammates were at their local mall. 

Actually, let's be clear here, not everyone was excited to see Rodgers. After all, he does play for the Packers, which just happens to be one of the most hated teams in Minnesota. 

Anyway, back to the ticket scavenger hunt.

To get the tickets, someone had to track down Nelson and take a picture with him, and that's exactly what one woman did. The most impressive part is that she did it while basically playing putt-putt in the dark. 

If we've learned one thing from all of this, it's that glow-in-the-dark putt-putt is clearly the best thing to do on a Saturday night if you want to win tickets in a random scavenger hunt that's being run by Aaron Rodgers.  

