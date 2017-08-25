LOOK: Adorable squirrel crashes Dolphins-Eagles game and Twitter goes crazy

If there's one thing that makes preseason football worth the price of admission, it's a squirrel running out on the field during the middle of a game, and that's exactly what thousands of lucky fans in Philadelphia got treated to on Thursday.

During the second quarter of the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Dolphins, a brave little squirrel decided that it was time to prove once and for all that squirrels can play football.

This squirrel interrupted the Dolphins-Eagles game. NFL GamePass

I think we can all agree that a squirrel playing football has Disney movie written all over it.

Of course, if a squirrel runs on the field during a game, you can bet there's going to be plenty of jokes on Twitter, and that was certainly the case here.

That squirrel would be the Eagles' second-best cover corner — FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) August 25, 2017

I'm not actually sure if that's joke because I think it's true.

Also, it appears that the Browns now may or may not be interested in signing the squirrel.

And the Browns select this squirrel from the Eagles-Dolphins game to a 5 year $40 million contract pic.twitter.com/qUqp7ZUw6u — Mason Krake (@MasonKrake) August 25, 2017

During the Eagles win, backup quarterback Matt McGloin threw an interception, and almost as soon as it happened, a few Eagles fans wanted him immediately replaced by the squirrel.

Roster Move: The Eagles sign the squirrel, release Matt McGloin. — Justin Micci (@JustinMicci) August 25, 2017

The thing is, if the squirrel does get signed, that could start another controversy.

That squirrel has spent more time on a football field than Kaepernick has this preseason. — Sports Facts (@SportFactCheck) August 25, 2017

The best part of the squirrel's appearance might have been hearing NFL draft guru Mike Mayock scouting out the furry animal while it was on the field.

Hey look there's a squirrel on the field in the #Eagles - #Dolphins game

It's got elite athleticism pic.twitter.com/rj1XAi85xu — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 25, 2017

Unfortunately for the squirrel, it did not get signed by either team after the game and it remains a free agent.