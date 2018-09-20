LOOK: Alliance of American Football unveils logos of four pro teams that will debut in 2019

The Alliance of American Football is less than five months from its debut on CBS, and now we've got our first look at some of the teams set to kick off in February after Super Bowl LIII.

The AAF revealed names and logos for four of its eight inaugural franchises on Thursday:

Birmingham Iron: This team, which might be most famous for signing former Alabama star Trent Richardson, pays tribute to the state's football fans as well as "the hard-working steel workers who provided the iron that fueled the industrial revolution," per the AAF. Its team colors are black, steel grey and brushed silver and "derived from ... iron core, coal and flux."

Memphis Express: Since Memphis has become one of America's top hubs for transportation, this team pays tribute to the "logistics" and "new heights" of Tennessee travel. Its colors are red, navy blue and white to represent "America's largest small town."

Orlando Apollos: This team draws inspiration from Apollo, the Greek god of the sun, as well as Florida's "sunshine state" moniker. Deemed "a glowing testament to the power, imagery and energy made possible by the sun," its colors are navy blue, dark orange and bright orange to reflect "the warm Florida sunshine." Oh, and its debut coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Atlanta Legends: Paying respect to its city's "heroic, larger-than-life" heroes, from Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones to the team's own offensive coordinator, Michael Vick, as well as "the biggest legends of the civil rights movement," this franchise will wear purple, gold and white -- "colors that represent rich heritage, tradition and royalty."

Announced in March, the AAF is a joint venture from Charlie Ebersol and former NFL executive Bill Polian. Featuring eight teams, slightly revised rules and a package of games on CBS, it will debut in February. As former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and AAF player relations executive Hines Ward said this month, the league aims to be complementary to the NFL, field locally-sourced teams and ensure that name-brand pro football is available into the winter and spring.