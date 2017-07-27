LOOK: Antonio Brown off to Steelers camp in his classiest Rolls-Royce yet

Antonio Brown loves grand entrances, particularly to start training camp. While most veterans dread the idea of leaving their families to live in dorms for much of August, Brown embraces it because, if nothing else, it just reaffirms to the rest of us that business, in fact, is boomin' for the league's most dynamic pass catcher. And these grand entrances almost always include a Rolls-Royce.

We saw it two years ago, when Brown showed up to camp in custom Rolls-Royce Phantom tricked out in Steelers' colors. And we saw it again last July when Brown's Phantom was even more customized.

Not to be outdone in 2017, Brown is taking it old school with a 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Phaeton four-door convertible, which just so happens to coincide with the company's unveiling of the Phantom VIII.

Rolls-Royce

Brown and Rolls-Royce have also teamed up for Super Bowl 50 (the wideout sported a "Business Is Boomin'" Rolls), and Brown's recent birthday celebration included dinner at a restaurant (normal) that featured a $350,000 Rolls inside the establishment (not normal).

Steelers training camp officially opens Thursday.