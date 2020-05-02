LOOK: Antonio Brown posts photo of himself in Ravens jersey on Snapchat

Antonio Brown remains an NFL free agent, in what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one who's paid attention to news about the former All-Pro wideout over the last year or so. But that didn't stop him from stoking the flames on social media when he posted an edited photo of himself in a Ravens jersey on his Snapchat.

It's not like this connection to one of his former team's arch-rivals is coming out of nowhere. Brown is cousins with Ravens wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who Baltimore picked in the first round of the 2019 draft, and the two have been spotted working out together since the end of the season. But it hasn't been just the two receivers, league MVP Lamar Jackson was also participating in at least one of those workouts.

A couple of weeks after that video came out, Jackson was asked about the possibility of Brown playing in Baltimore, and it seems like the 23-year-old was receptive to the idea of AB joining the Ravens.

"I'd be happy if they signed him," Jackson said of Brown, per NBC Sports Washington. "He's a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it's not my decision."

Brown's last stint in the NFL was in his one game with the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2019 season. Since then, he's multiple Twitter meltdowns, allegedly sent threatening text messages to a contractor he sexually harassed and had to turn himself over to the police after a warrant was put out for his arrest due to burglary with battery charges.

Given that the baggage Brown would bring to a team could far outweigh the 31-year-old's talent, it's likely this is as far as the wideout will come to actually wearing a Ravens jersey.