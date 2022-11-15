Antonio Brown recently shared a text message that his former teammate Tom Brady allegedly sent him in 2021, when they were both part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the message, Brady talks like a concerned friend pointing out Brown's "irresponsible" behavior.

The screenshot was posted from Brown's verified Snapchat account, but there is no way to verify if the text actually does come from Brady. It is also not clear what prompted the message because Brown has been involved in more than a few incidents. The message is dated May 10, 2021:

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you. You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path."

The two of them were briefly on the New England Patriots roster together in 2019. Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots that September, but he didn't last long and was cut later that month. Brown was reunited with Brady when he joined the Buccaneers October 2020. Tampa Bay went on to win the Super Bowl that season, but in 2021 Brown made an exit from that team was quite memorable as he took off his jersey and headed to the locker room in the middle of a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brady preached compassion and empathy toward him after the incident. The quarterback had already shown his willingness to help Brown, as he let him live in his home during both times when they were teammates. Brown has been more inconsistent in describing his relationship with Brady. In January, he publicly questioned their friendship, but then backtracked and said Brady was "a true friend."

Their relationship has been a roller coaster ride as of recently. Brown has trolled Brady on social media multiple times, including posting pictures of Giselle Bundchen when rumors of her divorce from Brady began gaining traction.