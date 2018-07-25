LOOK: Antonio Brown shows up to Steelers training camp in a helicopter

Antonio Brown has a penchant for flashy training camp arrivals, but he outdid even himself on Wednesday, landing -- literally -- in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for Pittsburgh Steelers camp ... in a helicopter.

After years of showcasing Rolls-Royces, the All-Pro wide receiver accompanied some of his family on a flight to the home of Steelers camp, and there were plenty of media there to capture his descent:

Antonio Brown arriving in a helicopter pic.twitter.com/KoN0g21sOf — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2018

Antonio Brown looking like he’s done this before. (His sons were too shy to climb out w/ him.) #Steelers #ITC pic.twitter.com/7JuaWcw2qx — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 25, 2018

While Brown's unusual arrival doesn't exactly jibe with his attitude from earlier in the summer, when he vented to the media about giving him too much attention, it certainly extends his streak of training camp style. After all, is there anyone other than A.B. in the NFL who's going to report to work by air?

Brown wasn't the only Steeler to show up looking for a headline, though. His defensive counterpart, linebacker Vince Williams, apparently rolled up with Stone Cold Steve Austin's theme music blaring from a pickup truck, then trotted to the practice facility holding a WWE title belt to go along with a black-studded vest: