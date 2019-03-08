LOOK: Antonio Brown to Buffalo Bills nonexistent trade gave Twitter many memes

If you were on Twitter Thursday night, you may have been led to believe that Antonio Brown was headed to the Buffalo Bills.

After numerous conflicting reports regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, who has been very vocal about his desire to be traded, the Bills confirmed Friday morning they will not, in fact, be acquiring the disgruntled Pro Bowler.

But for a period of time last night, fans and media outlets believed otherwise. As a result, Twitter users had an absolute ball with the chaos, turning Brown's nonexistent Bills career into a meme, laughing at the immediate collapse of a reportedly close deal and imagining a world in which Brown's quarterback really was Josh Allen:

Recap of Antonio Brown's tenure with the Bills: pic.twitter.com/s2bxaDzfcU — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown still had a more productive Bills career than Nathan Peterman — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2019

Bills WR Antonio Brown projection: 0 games, 0 targets, 0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 TD — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 8, 2019

I can’t believe I slept through the entire Antonio Brown Era in Buffalo. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 8, 2019

The Frank Gore era in Philadelphia lasted longer than the Antonio Brown era in Buffalo.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 8, 2019

i really thought the bills were getting antonio brown pic.twitter.com/R0aYH3d4OS — Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) March 8, 2019

#Steelers reaching for anything of value on Antonio Brown at this point pic.twitter.com/Dg5XXspkfG — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2019

On March 7, 2019, the entire world believed AB was traded to Buffalo. Never forget.



🔥👕 available only at:https://t.co/1dpP8yYFwI pic.twitter.com/XvrYvgwfaZ — RotoWear (@RotoWear) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown when his agent tells him he’s going to the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/RgeE5jphHp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 8, 2019