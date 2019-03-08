LOOK: Antonio Brown to Buffalo Bills nonexistent trade gave Twitter many memes

Fans and players had themselves a ball with the 'fake news' of Brown's trade to Buffalo

If you were on Twitter Thursday night, you may have been led to believe that Antonio Brown was headed to the Buffalo Bills.

After numerous conflicting reports regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, who has been very vocal about his desire to be traded, the Bills confirmed Friday morning they will not, in fact, be acquiring the disgruntled Pro Bowler.

But for a period of time last night, fans and media outlets believed otherwise. As a result, Twitter users had an absolute ball with the chaos, turning Brown's nonexistent Bills career into a meme, laughing at the immediate collapse of a reportedly close deal and imagining a world in which Brown's quarterback really was Josh Allen:

