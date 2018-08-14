LOOK: As is tradition, Denver Broncos rookies get hazed with some absolutely terrible haircuts
It's officially personality season in Denver
Whether you hate or love NFL training camp, it's often a place of time-honored tradition. The team bonding. The positional battles. The on-field fights. And, of course, the rookie hazing.
One of the league's more famous hazing traditions takes place in Denver, where Broncos vets welcome their freshmen to camp by breaking out the hair clippers and gifting the youngsters with absolutely atrocious haircuts.
Nobody said traditions had to be beautiful.
It's time once again for another installment of Broncos rookie haircuts, and Denver linebacker Brandon Marshall documented the journey in all its hideous glory.
Yes, those haircuts are very bad, and I feel for the poor young athletes that have to endure the them for the next couple of weeks. A haircut can often make or break a man, so now it's time to see what these gentlemen are truly made of. It's personality season, baby.
And just in case anyone tries to tell you that rookie hazing is bad, please remind them that without it we would never have this photo of Tim Tebow.
