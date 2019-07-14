LOOK: Baker Mayfield finally unveils pictures from his wedding one week after tying the knot

After making everyone wait for more than a week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finally unveiled some pictures from his wedding, which took place on July 6 in Malibu, California.

Mayfield tied the knot with Emily Wilkinson, who he proposed to back in June 2018. The Browns quarterback invited plenty of his football playing friends to the nuptials and it appears that most of them RSVP'd yes, because the guest list was filled with NFL stars. According to OU Daily, Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley and Kyler Murray were all attendance for the nuptials.

The day after the wedding, the only thing Mayfield shared on social media was a video of him with his new wife.

"What's up everybody? Mr. Mayfield here checking in with Mrs. Mayfield. Oh my goodness. I'm married. We're married," Mayfield says in the video.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield introduces the world to “Mrs. Mayfield” aka his new wife, Emily Wilkinson - just hours after their wedding. #FOX8 pic.twitter.com/oRk8on3pHm — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) July 7, 2019

The video didn't actually show off any details of the wedding, but Mayfield did offer plenty of pictures on Sunday.

The Browns quarterback posted a total of seven photos to Instagram, which you can see by scrolling through the pictures below.

Mayfield will now have a few more days to enjoy some honeymoon time before the Browns have to report to training camp on July 24.

Although it's not clear where Mayfield and his wife went for their honeymoon, it was definitely somewhere tropical, and we know that because he shared a video during MLB's All-Star game last week.

Browns fans are probably hoping that Mayfield likes the feeling of having a ring on his finger, because there's definitely another type of ring that they'd like him to be wearing by the time the 2019 NFL season comes to an end.