The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium.

P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive start of the season for the Panthers at quarterback, and completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards in the victory. It was his backup that was most excited for this win, however, as Baker Mayfield headbutted his teammates in celebration following the Panthers' 37-yard field goal which sealed the deal.

Check out what happened, here:

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns, did not play tonight despite throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns after replacing the benched Walker last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's fair to wonder why he was not the starter on Thursday night, but the Panthers may be playing for a pick.

The fifth-round draft selection Carolina sent to Cleveland in exchange for Mayfield this offseason turns into a fourth-round pick should the quarterback play 70% of offensive snaps. Heading into this week, Mayfield had played 61.05% of snaps on offense.

Mayfield started the first five games of the season, going 1-4 before being injured. In six total games, he's thrown for 1,117 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. However, him not playing on Thursday night clearly did not dampen his competitive spirit.