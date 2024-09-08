Chicago Bears reserve safety Jonathan Owens was Johnny on the spot during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Owens returned a blocked Ryan Stonehouse punt for a touchdown, trimming the Titans lead to 17-9 pending the extra point in the third quarter.

Owens is the husband of Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles. The St. Louis native is on his fourth team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western in 2018. Owens, who had been featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," traveled to Paris this summer to watch his wife, Biles, become one of the most decorated Olympians in American history by winning Gold medals Nos. 5, 6 and 7.

It has been an up-and-down special teams performance for Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. fumbled a punt earlier in the game and wide receiver DeAndre Carter had a 67-yard return to set up the team's first score earlier in the game.