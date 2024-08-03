The long-awaited moment finally came Saturday, as Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Mongo," who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, was unable to attend the festivities in Canton, but watched the special moment bedside in his gold jacket, with several of his his Hall of Fame teammates.

McMichael received a standing ovation from those in Canton as his Hall of Fame bust was revealed in his room. Check out the emotional moment, here:

McMichael played 15 NFL seasons, and won Super Bowl XX with the Bears. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time First Team All-Pro as well. While McMichael played in the middle of that vaunted Bears defense, he recorded 92.5 sacks, which still rank second in Bears franchise history.

In a pre-recorded video, McMichael's sister, Kathy, read a speech the former defensive tackle and professional wrestler penned before losing his ability to speak.

"Hey Chicago Bears fans and Mongo fans. Woohoo! I'm in the Hall of Fame baby!" the speech began.

It was one of the shorter acceptance speeches you'll see from one enshrined into "football heaven," but without a doubt it was one of the most special you'll see. A dream realized for a Bears legend, and an NFL legend.