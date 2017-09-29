LOOK: Bears' Mike Glennon might have just pulled off the first ever kick fumble

The Bears might have just pulled off the most embarrassing first quarter of the NFL season. During the first 15 minutes of their game in Green Bay, the Bears managed to fumble the ball twice and fall into a 14-0 hole.

The ugliest part for the Bears isn't necessarily that they lost two fumbles, it's how they lost them. On one of the turnovers, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon pulled off what might go down as the first kick fumble in NFL history.

Glennon was in shotgun formation when center Cody Whitehair decided to send Glennon a snap that he wasn't ready for. That's when this happened.

One of the strangest fumbles you'll ever see...pic.twitter.com/pZNfgmyybW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2017

The Bears might want to ask Glennon to kick extra points with the way the ball flew off his leg there.

Anyway, the fumble was recovered by Green Bay's Blake Martinez. The good news for the Bears is that the Packers weren't able to do anything with the turnover and they were forced to punt the ball three plays later.

However, the Bears didn't get so lucky after their first fumble.

Early in the first quarter, Glennon lost another fumble after he got pummeled by Clay Matthews.

Matthews will likely remember that hit for a long time, and that's mainly because it gave him 75 sacks in his Packers career, which is a new franchise record.

Most sacks in a @packers uniform (since 1982)



1. Clay Matthews: 75.0 (with 1 on #TNF)

2. Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila: 74.5

3. Reggie White: 68.5 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 29, 2017

Although the Packers didn't cash in on the kick fumble, they did make the Bears pay for this fumble. After Jake Ryan recovered the fumble for Green Bay, the Packers' offense cashed in on the turnover three plays later when Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb with a two-yard touchdown pass.

The pass to Cobb was Rodgers' second TD pass of the game.

The Packers led the Bears 14-0 after one quarter, but then the game was hit with a lightning delay. If you want to keep tabs the game, including an up-to-date look at the score, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here.