LOOK: Bears-Packers Thursday game hit with rare lightning delay at Lambeau Field

The Bears couldn't slow down the Packers during the first quarter on Thursday, but luckily for Chicago, the weather managed to do the job for them.

The game between the Packers and Bears was stopped due to a lightning delay following the first quarter of Thursday night's game at Lambeau Field. Officials were forced to call for the delay after lightning was spotted just outside the stadium.

After it was confirmed that the game was going to be delayed both teams were asked to leave the field.

Fans in Lambeau were also asked to leave their seat and head to the stadium concourse, which led to an eerie looking Lambeau Field.

The seats at Lambeau Field were cleared after lightning was spotted near the stadium. NFL/CBS

Here's what the radar looked like over Lambeau as the storm headed through Green Bay.

This is the radar around Lambeau Field. Bears and Packers sent to the locker room for lightning delay after the first quarter. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/U8UBXy58iX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 29, 2017

The poor fans at the stadium didn't just have to deal with lightning, the rain was also coming down pretty hard at Lambeau.

The delay started at 9:16 p.m. ET and went on for more than a half hour, which was probably a good thing for the Bears, who had a rough first quarter. The Bears lost two fumbles and were trailing 14-0 before six minutes had even been played.

Lightning delay is basically God's way of saying, "I think we've all seen enough of the Bears tonight." #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/pELVbFRIE9 — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 29, 2017

