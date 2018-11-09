LOOK: Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton pay tribute to shooting victims with special pregame cleats

Prior to Thursday night's game between the Panthers and Steelers, the starting quarterbacks from both sides paid tribute to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims by wearing special cleats during warmups.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shared a photo of his kicks, which featured the message "Stronger Than Hate" alongside the names of each of the victims and a modified version of the Steelers' logo that includes a Star of David.

For tonight's game: In honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. We will never forget! Love is #StrongerThanHate. pic.twitter.com/pVlIQ76ttP — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) November 8, 2018

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had cleats that brought a similar message. His pregame cleats featured the same "Stronger Than Hate" mantra several times, plus the statement "Hatred Can't Weaken A City of Steel." Newton's cleats also featured the modified Steelers logo.

There has been no shortage of support for Pittsburgh and its Jewish community in the aftermath of the attack, and a lot of it has come from teams and athletes outside of the Pittsburgh sports scene. The Baltimore Ravens -- one of the Steelers' most bitter rivals -- shared a message of unity prior to their game against the Steelers last weekend. Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wore a Team Israel baseball cap prior to the Patriots' game against the Bills on Monday Night Football this week. Many others shared sentiments of love or denouncements of hate in wake of the tragedy.

Eleven people were killed and seven more were injured during the October 27 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The hate crime was committed by a solo shooter and is the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

Rose Mallinger, Joyce Feinberg, Melvin Wax, Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Irving Younger, husband and wife Bernice and Sylvan Simon, and Richard Gottfried were all slain in the shooting.