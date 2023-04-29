It appears that Bengals fans are still slightly bitter about that whole coin toss thing that the NFL came up with back in January.

During the fourth round of the NFL Draft, Bengals fan Phil Armein was sent onto the stage in Kansas City to announce a pick. After thanking the NFL for the opportunity to let him make the pick, Armein immediately proceeded to troll the league by pulling off a mock coin flip before announcing the pick.

The best part of the coin flip might have actually been the reaction from NFL Network host Rich Eisen, who let out an "Oh my God. Wow."

Let's go ahead and watch the drama unfold below.

The clip ends with Armein announcing the 131st overall pick, who turned out to be Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.

The coin toss received a giant seal of approval from Bengals fans who were watching the draft at home.

If you need a quick refresher on why Bengals fans enjoyed this so much, we can go over that now.

After the Bengals game against the Bills was canceled in January, the league approved a slight modification to the postseason for 2022. Under the new format, the Bengals were told that even if they won the AFC North, there was still a chance that they might have to play a ROAD game in the wild card round and that the decision would rest on a coin flip.

As soon as the new format was announced, Bengals coach Zac Taylor made it clear that his team did NOT agree with the NFL's decision to potentially have home-field advantage in the wild card round rest on a coin flip.

Under the new rule, the coin toss was going to happen if:

1. The Ravens beat the Bengals in Week 18 AND

2. The Bengals and Ravens end up playing each other in the wild card round.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they were able to avoid the coin toss because they beat the Ravens in Week 18. During that game, Joe Mixon pulled off a coin toss celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Ravens.

Needless to say, coin flips are still a sensitive top