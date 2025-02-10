Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase felt like many football fans did during the Philadelphia Eagles' shocking 40-22 Super Bowl LIX blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. After winning two straight Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes and Co. were humbled on the big stage.

On Sunday night, Chase posted a meme to his Instagram story, indicating he was enjoying the beatdown Philly was handing to his AFC rivals:

Chase unsurprisingly told ESPN at the Pro Bowl that he would be rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

"Everyone knows I'm not a K.C. fan, so I'm hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 this game," Chase said.

Saquon Barkley rushed for just 57 yards on Sunday, but still became the first player to ever cross 2,500 rushing yards in a season (including playoffs). The Eagles defense was the main reason why Philly won the Super Bowl, as Vic Fangio's unit sacked Mahomes a career-high six times and forced three turnovers despite blitzing zero times!

Could Sunday be a sign of things to come? Could the Chiefs' window of annual Super Bowl trips be closing? Chase and the Bengals certainly hope so.