Ja'Marr Chase has appeared to have reached his boiling point. The Cincinnati Bengals wideout -- embroiled in a contract dispute all summer -- took his frustration out on his helmet after he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trailing by a point, the Bengals were docked 15 yards after Chase got into it with the officials after catching a short pass. Chase thought there should have been a flag on the play for a hip-drop tackle, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. A flag wasn't thrown, and Chase wasn't too pleased about it.

Cincinnati still took the lead moments later on a long Evan McPherson field goal, but that didn't stop Bengals coach Zac Taylor from having a word with Chase on the sideline. Chase, still obviously fired up, then decided to throw his helmet.

Chase has been in the news a lot lately, but for reasons he's surely like to avoid. A recent report surfaced prior to kickoff about how Chase does not anticipate signing an extension with the Bengals after the two sides were unable to come terms this summer. Chase reportedly feels misled by the Bengals, who haven't been shy about their intentions to sign him to a long-term deal.

There's a chance that Chase's helmet toss had nothing to do with his contract. Either way, his penalty and subsequent actions would suggest that things could be better for Chase and the Bengals, on the field as well as off of it.