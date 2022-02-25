Less than two weeks after playing in the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is back on the grind. The Bengals quarterback -- who sustained an MCL sprain during the Super Bowl loss to the Rams -- was recently spotted working out inside a Cincinnati training center.

Burrow has returned to work after helping the Bengals record their best season in over three decades. This year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow helped lead the Bengals to a division title, the franchise's first playoff win in 31 years, their first-ever road playoff win, and their first trip to the Super Bowl in 33 years. Against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals came up just short of winning the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

In his second season in Cincinnati, Burrow completed a league-high 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season. In the playoffs, Burrow completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,105 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow benefitted this past season from the addition of Ja'Marr Chase, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. He had 25 receptions for 368 yards and a touchdown during the postseason that included his one-handed catch in the Super Bowl. With Cincinnati's skill positions set, the Bengals are expected to bolster their offensive line this offseason after allowing 70 sacks of Burrow (including the playoffs) during the 2021 season.

Cincinnati's fan base has several reasons to be optimistic for the future following their team's surprising Super Bowl run. Much of that optimism starts with their quarterback, who is clearly not resting on his laurels.

"We're a young team," Burrow said after the Super Bowl. "You'd like to think that we'll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years. We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers."