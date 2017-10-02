LOOK: Bengals player loses parts of two teeth in win and they're now in a small jar

Bengals rookie Carl Lawson learned an important lesson this week that he'll probably carry with him for the rest of his NFL career: Always wear a mouthpiece on the field.

The 2017 fourth-round pick wasn't wearing a mouthpiece during the Bengals' 31-7 win over the Browns on Sunday and let's just say that he suffered the consequences of that decision. During the fourth quarter, Lawson somehow managed to lose a giant chunk off of two different teeth while he was trying to sack DeShone Kizer.

"When I was bringing him down, I just see my teeth in the air for like two seconds," Lawson said after the game, via ESPN.com. "I was like, 'Holy crap.'"

'Holy crap' is definitely the reaction that almost anyone alive would have if they saw two of their teeth fly out of their mouth.

After the losing his teeth on the play, which came on a fourth-and-10 for the Browns, a CBS camera caught Lawson running off the field and there definitely seemed to be a look of concern on his face.

Carl Lawson chipped two teeth against the Browns. NFL/CBS

Once the Bengals medical team realized what was going on, they went out on the field to help Lawson find his missing teeth, and miraculously, they were able to locate them. Lawson's dentist will probably appreciate that more than anyone else.

Sam Greene of the Cincinnati Enquirer took two pictures that summed up the situation perfectly: The one on the left shows Lawson missing parts of his two front teeth, while the one on the right shows a Bengals trainer holding those teeth in a plastic container.

Carl Lawson got his teeth busted, but remained in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/jiFQcABu1D — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) October 1, 2017

For everyone out there who has nightmares about losing their teeth, Lawson said that there actually wasn't any pain involved.

"It didn't hurt," Lawson said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I just saw my teeth in the air."

As far as Lawson is concerned, losing teeth is the price you pay for making a good hit on the quarterback.

"It was a freak accident, mouthpiece or not," Lawson said, via the Enquirer. "A hit on the quarterback. I was hitting the quarterback. If it had gotten knocked out any other play, I probably would have been a little bit more upset. It was a good rush. I sacrificed my teeth for it."

From the sound of it, Lawson doesn't plan on sacrificing any more teeth going forward. The Bengals rookie gave a three word answer when asked if he would start wearing a mouthpiece.

"I will now," Lawson said.

Anyway, if the tooth fairy is reading, Lawson doesn't want any money from you, he'd appreciate it if you could deliver something else like a win, a sack or a tackle for a loss. His teeth are even in a jar waiting for you.

Does the tooth fairy grant sacks, tackles, Tfls and wins🤔? pic.twitter.com/2NxVyQCjkk — carl lawson (@carllawson55) October 2, 2017

The good news for Lawson is that if The Rock is still putting in time as the tooth fairy, he might actually be able to make that happen.