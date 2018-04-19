LOOK: Bill Belichick actually dresses his puppy in a hoodie with cutoff sleeves

Bill Belichick rarely says anything unrelated to football, refusing to give us any insight into his life away from the field, so whenever something about Belichick, the person, pops up on social media, we eat it up. There was the time Belichick fell asleep on a ferry, the time he took romantic photos with his girlfriend, and most recently, the time he actually took a vacation.

This will be one of those stories.

On Wednesday night, Belichick attended a women's lacrosse game played between Boston University and Holy Cross, probably because his daughter, Amanda, is the coach at Holy Cross and because Belichick is a huge lacrosse fan. We already knew all of that. What we didn't know is that Belichick dresses his puppy the exact same way he dresses himself.

Here's a photo of Belichick carrying his puppy at the game:

Bill Belichick taking in the @TerrierLacrosse game tonight at Nickerson Field. Terriers played Holy Cross where his daughter, Amanda, is the head coach. @WTBUSports pic.twitter.com/el6BhqtREM — Matt Doherty (@m_doherty23) April 19, 2018

Do you notice anything strange about that photo (besides the fact that Belichick totally doesn't seem concerned about anything like, say, the status of Tom Brady)?

🚨 BILL BELICHICK'S DOG IS WEARING A HOODIE WITH ITS SLEEVES CUT OFF 🚨



(spotted by @IronRooster606 on a photo by @m_doherty23) pic.twitter.com/0J8pVe8G3K — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) April 19, 2018

That's right: Belichick's puppy is wearing a hoodie with its sleeves cut off, which should look familiar.

Enough about their wardrobes, though, because we could be looking at cute puppy pictures of Nike Brinkley Belichick instead.

Of note: The Jaguars, who just became the first NFL team to feature an actual dog park at their home stadium, will host the Patriots in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game at some point during the upcoming season, which means Nike Brinkley Belichick will be able to attend that game.

Also of note: The NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night, so we'll know the exact date of that game soon.