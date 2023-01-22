The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are battling for a date with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, but they are battling the elements as well. We knew there was a good chance of precipitation in Buffalo this Sunday afternoon, but who was expecting this?

Check out the scenes from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, where the snow is pouring down in this divisional matchup.

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase scored the first touchdown of the afternoon to get Cincy out in front, and he of course hit the griddy in the snow.

According to Weather.com, snow is expected to continue throughout the entire game. This is a rematch from "Monday Night Football" in Week 17. Unfortunately, that game was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in the first half. After being listed in critical condition for several days, the 24-year-old recovered and eventually made his way back to Buffalo. In fact, Hamlin is actually in attendance with his family Sunday afternoon.