LOOK: Bills and Dolphins to wear throwback uniforms in Week 17 matchup

The final weekend of the regular season may bring the best uniform matchup yet

There may not be any more Color Rush showcases now that the NFL has had its final Thursday Night Football installment of the season, but Week 17 will bring a great matchup of throwback uniforms. Both the Bills and Dolphins will wear their respective throwbacks this Sunday afternoon when they face off in an AFC East divisional rivalry. 

Both teams have already worn these uniforms this season, but it will bring significant nostalgia and aesthetic pleasure to see them opposite each other on the field this Sunday in Miami. The Dolphins are also expected to have their throwback field design, complete with teal and orange checkered end zones.

Is this the best uniform matchup of the season? It just might be.

