LOOK: Bills continue to show their gratitude to Bengals as local bar sends a ton of wings
Duff's is not going to let the Bills-Bengals love affair end any time soon
No team has ever been as grateful to another for sending it to the playoffs as the Buffalo Bills are toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the Bengals beat the Ravens to send the Bills to the playoffs, Bills' fans have donated a stupid amount of money to Andy Dalton's foundation, and an almost equally dumb amount to Tyler Boyd's charity.
Duff's, a wings spot in Buffalo, is continuing the love. Via the Bills, Duff's has sent the Bengals 1,440 wings, 90 pounds of celery, 30 pounds of carrots, six pounds of blue cheese and nine pounds of Duff's signature sauce. They also sent a ton of thanks, which is cool, but it isn't 1,440 wings.
The Bills hadn't played in the playoffs since 1999, so it's easy to see why they're so amped up about the Bengals' win. The Bengals beating the Ravens placed the Bills in a tiebreaker with the Ravens, which the Bills won. The playoff appearance snaps the longest playoff drought in sports.
The road isn't easy for the Bills from here on out. They'll have to play the Jaguars on Sunday in what is sure to be a rowdy EverBank Stadium, pools and all. However, for now, who can really blame the Bills (and the city of Buffalo) for wanting to celebrate being somewhere they haven't been in a long, long time.
