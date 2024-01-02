One year after surviving a life-threatening injury on the field in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reflecting on that moment. Hamlin got a new tattoo to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his improbable survival.

On Jan. 2, 2023, Hamlin collapsed on the turf at Paycor Stadium after taking a hard hit to the chest. Hamlin then went into cardiac arrest, and emergency medical personnel were able to keep him alive until he could get treatment at the local University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Exactly one year later, Till The End Tattoos posted an image of a tattoo it did for Hamlin that features a pulse inside of two hands forming a heart.

Throughout the year, Hamlin has been doing what he can to help others who find themselves in an emergency situation and honor those who assisted him. Back in November, Hamlin announced that his foundation, Chasing M's, was giving scholarships to the 10 first responders, doctors, and nurses who were there to save his life.

Hamlin was able to get back on the field for the 2023 season, and he has seen action in five games this year. In those outings, he has made a pair of tackles, and he is currently in the running to win Comeback Player of the Year after his miraculous recovery.