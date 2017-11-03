LOOK: Bills player loses fumble on one of the weirdest plays of the season

Nothing will ever top the butt-fumble, but the Bills definitely tried to get on the weird play radar with fumble of their own during Thursday night's game against the Jets.

With Jets leading 24-7 late in the third quarter, the Bills were driving when quarterback Tyrod Taylor hit tight end Nick O'Leary for a huge 20-yard gain that seemed to be the exact spark the Bills needed to get back in the game. After O'Leary caught the ball, he fell to the ground, and for a second, the play appeared to be over.

Nick O'Leary somehow lost a fumble on this play NFL/CBS

However, the play wasn't over because O'Leary was never touched down by a Jets defender. After O'Leary made the catch, Jets defensive backs Buster Skrine and Jamal Adams weren't able to get a hand on him.

Once O'Leary realized that he wasn't down, he immediately got up and started running, which ended up being a horrible idea. As soon as O'Leary got to his feet, he got hit by a group of Jets defenders, who were able to strip the ball away. Adams ended up recovering the fumble for the Jets.

You can see the entire play below.

That one play basically sums up the Bills' entire night. The fumble by O'Leary was Buffalo's second turnover in the game and it came on one of the few plays where Taylor actually had time to pass. In the game's first three quarters, Taylor was sacked a total of five times by a Jets defense that only had 11 sacks in their first eight games.

The Bills would also lose another fumble early in the fourth quarter.

