The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement with New York State and Erie County in March to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, New York. On Thursday, the franchise released renderings of what their new home may look life when construction is completed in 2026 on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

The renderings were completed by Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous. One image shows what the exterior of the stadium may look like, and the land that surrounds it. Another image shows the interior, and what the gameday atmosphere could look like. Check out the pictures below:

The Bills say the exterior stadium picture highlights the franchise's desire for a "visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo," while being modern at the same time. The Bills also released some details of what the stadium could include, such as extensive radiant heating to enhance fan comfort. Buffalo says it wants to create an "intimate yet intimidating football-first seating bowl" that captures the energy of its fanbase.

This area in Orchard Park was selected over downtown Buffalo due to cheaper costs and faster construction. The Bills have built a team that has become one of the best in the NFL, and now, they want to build a stadium that is the same.