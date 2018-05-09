LOOK: Boston zoo makes good on Super Bowl bet, names newest baby goat after Nick Foles
After Foles' Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots, Zoo New England had to keep its end of the deal
Ask any Philadelphia Eagles fan, and they'll probably tell you that Nick Foles is the G.O.A.T. Ask the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, and they'll have to agree.
As part of a Super Bowl bet it made with the Philadelphia Zoo in January, Zoo New England announced this week it has named its newest-born goat -- a two-year-old Nigerian dwarf -- after the Eagles' title-winning signal-caller.
Philly's zoo would have had to name its own baby goat after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in Minneapolis, but with Foles and Co. bringing home the Lombardi Trophy, everyone in Boston now has the privilege of watching Foles the goat roam Franklin Park Zoo.
And boy is he a cutie.
Almost as cute as the real thing:
-
Payton: Miller leg break play was a TD
Miller nearly had his leg amputated after he suffered a gruesome injury on an overturned t...
-
Wilson expects to be tagged by Seahawks
The Seahawks quarterback's future is very much in doubt based on how he thinks things will...
-
Eight teams that could win Super Bowl
An Eagles repeat is possible, the Saints and Chargers also have a shot, but one rising NFC...
-
Saints' Ingram challenging suspension
The Saints running back says he tested positive for something that is 'permissible' with an...
-
Lions' run game should be better in 2018
Tori Petry of DetroitLions.com joins Will Brinson to talk about the new-look Lions, their running...
-
Late-round or UDFA QBs to watch
These overlooked QBs had quality college careers and landed in ideal situations in the NFL