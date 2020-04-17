LOOK: Brett Favre let his daughter dye his hair during quarantine and the results are ... interesting
Stick with your natural hair color, No. 4
Quarantine is causing people to make some questionable hair choices. If you're reading this and considering cutting your own hair, or more specifically your own bangs, please put down the scissors, or at least don't use kitchen ones to do it.
As the self-isolation period grows longer, the ability to resist making a dramatic change to your appearance becomes more difficult. I mean three weeks ago I was dead-set waiting to get my hair done by a professional, and now I'm dreaming of boxed blonde hair dye.
Turns out Brett Favre and I have something in common. While I have a lot fewer career interceptions than he does, he also wanted to make a change to his hair, maybe just to feel something.
Favre went on CBS Sports HQ to discuss many topics, from his thoughts on Tom Brady's move to his own new do.
He still followed social distance guidelines, and had his daughter step in as hairdresser.
"Consider this quarantine wig four," Favre says as he lifts up his hat to reveal hair that looks like it could glow in the dark.
To pass time, the quarantine crew at his house first tried to get him into Tik Tok, but "my dancing is terrible," he said.
The the Hall of Famer explains how the hair in front of us came to be saying, "We got on the subject of coloring hair and I said 'color my hair, whatever. I don't have anything to do.'"
They tried blond first, but he said it was too close to natural silver hair to make a huge difference, so instead he suggested, "Let's try something crazy, like orange."
Favre says pink might be up next. Hey, whatever helps pass the time and keeps life interesting.
