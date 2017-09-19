LOOK: Broncos' Brandon Marshall trolls angry, mistaken Giants fans on Twitter

As the Giants were bumbling their way to another loss, due in no small part to wide receiver Brandon Marshall dropping just about everything thrown in his general vicinity, angry fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the wide receiver signed in the offseason.

Except that in their blind rage they were targeting the wrong Marshall. There are two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL -- one plays for the hapless Giants, the other is a linebacker and a key cog in the Broncos' swarming defense. And the latter took great pleasure in trolling those mistaken fans who felt compelled to vent their frustrations at the guy sharing the same name as the embattled Giants wideout.

It didn't take long for the rest of Twitter to get in on the fun at Giants' fans expense.

Thanks, Brandon Marshall -- both of you.