LOOK: Broncos' Brandon Marshall trolls angry, mistaken Giants fans on Twitter

There are two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL, though perhaps not for much longer

As the Giants were bumbling their way to another loss, due in no small part to wide receiver Brandon Marshall dropping just about everything thrown in his general vicinity, angry fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the wide receiver signed in the offseason.

Except that in their blind rage they were targeting the wrong Marshall. There are two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL -- one plays for the hapless Giants, the other is a linebacker and a key cog in the Broncos' swarming defense. And the latter took great pleasure in trolling those mistaken fans who felt compelled to vent their frustrations at the guy sharing the same name as the embattled Giants wideout.

It didn't take long for the rest of Twitter to get in on the fun at Giants' fans expense.

Thanks, Brandon Marshall -- both of you.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access