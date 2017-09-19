LOOK: Broncos' Brandon Marshall trolls angry, mistaken Giants fans on Twitter
There are two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL, though perhaps not for much longer
As the Giants were bumbling their way to another loss, due in no small part to wide receiver Brandon Marshall dropping just about everything thrown in his general vicinity, angry fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the wide receiver signed in the offseason.
Except that in their blind rage they were targeting the wrong Marshall. There are two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL -- one plays for the hapless Giants, the other is a linebacker and a key cog in the Broncos' swarming defense. And the latter took great pleasure in trolling those mistaken fans who felt compelled to vent their frustrations at the guy sharing the same name as the embattled Giants wideout.
Cuz I can do Bof https://t.co/tKfWbwPMLO— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017
Meet me in the parking lot after the game chump! https://t.co/Kde8MtCljX— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017
Catch these .... https://t.co/pveQJgZLH2— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017
It didn't take long for the rest of Twitter to get in on the fun at Giants' fans expense.
Brandon, we got you.— DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 19, 2017
We know the difference! #BrandonForBrandonhttps://t.co/TINvwqqT94pic.twitter.com/8SXj3yU9sU
@BMarshh54 is having too much fun with Giants fans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QSVrAIIQZl— Chief Shakey Tent (@tadotanka29) September 19, 2017
Me watching all these angry Giant fans tweeting about @BMarshall the Giants WR to @BMarshh54 the Broncos LB..... pic.twitter.com/IfvYEycVwW— trey wingo (@wingoz) September 19, 2017
Thanks, Brandon Marshall -- both of you.
-
NFL OK with dice-throwing celebrations
Zany NFL touchdown celebrations are back and everybody seems to be happy
-
NFL Week 3 picks: Titans stun Seahawks
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 3? You've come to the right place to find...
-
NFL Power Rankings for Week 2
The Falcons look like a team capable of repeating as NFC champions and returning to the Super...
-
Is this Ravens D the best ever?
When you force 10 turnovers and don't allow a TD in two games, you don't really need offen...
-
Power Rankings: No hangover for Falcons
The Falcons look like a team capable of repeating as NFC champions and returning to the Super...
-
McAdoo blames Eli for delay of game
The Giants couldn't get anything going offensively against the Lions
Add a Comment