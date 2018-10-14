Broncos' stadium is covered in snow as team gets ready to host the undefeated Rams
We might be getting our first snow game of the 2018 season
The Rams' high-flying offense has basically been unstoppable this year, but that could change in Week 6 when the team goes up against its toughest opponent yet, and no, we're not talking about the Broncos defense they'll be facing, we're talking about a snow-covered field at Denver's stadium.
That's right, we could be getting our first snow game of the 2018 season when the Broncos host the Rams on Sunday. The snow started falling in Denver around 12:30 a.m. MT Sunday morning and hasn't stopped. By 6:24 a.m., the field at the Broncos' stadium was blanketed with several inches of snow.
Around 8 a.m. MT, the snow was still falling.
The Broncos actually seem pretty excited about the snow. The team tweeted out a picture of the white stuff a few hours before the game.
Since that's not a fantastic angle of the field, here's a better look from Los Angeles Times writer Gary Klein.
The good news for the Rams is that they shouldn't have any problems getting to the stadium because the roads around their hotel are nice and clear.
The snow might have caught some people in Denver off guard and that's because the white stuff didn't even seem possible on Saturday. Twelve hours before the snow started falling, the temperatures in Denver were in the upper-60s. In the picture below, you can see what Denver looked like on Saturday afternoon (bottom image) vs. Sunday morning (Top image).
According to multiple Denver-area weather reports, the snow is expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon, which means most of the snow could be gone by the time the two teams take the field (The game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. local time). The temperature for kickoff is expected to be in the mid-20s.
The field is also covered by a tarp and if it stops snowing before the tarp is pulled, you might not even to be able to tell that it snowed 1-3 inches if you tune-in to the game at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.
